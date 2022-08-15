A two years seven months old boy has died of suffocation after his 22 years old mother with the help of her lover pressed a pillow on him.

The 22 year old woman was identified as Mosowe Maeke of unmarked house in Kamwala South while the child was identified as Sangwani Chabinga.

On 14th August, 2022 Kabwata Police Station received a report of murder by Mokwane Maeke aged 27 of unmarked house in Kamwala South area who stated that her young Sister Mosowe Maeke aged 22 of the same address murdered her child Sangwani Chabinga by pressing a pillow.

The incident happened at 13th August,2022 between 17:00 and 19:00 hours at Shamukani Lodge in Kamwala South.

Confirming the development, Zambia Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga noted that the accused who was staying with her elder sister, the reporter in this matter was chased from home which led to her booking a room at a named Lodge in Kamwala South where she killed her own son.

Mr Hamoonga added that the suspect came from Kitwe in April 2022 where she was staying with her biological mother to join her elder sister but on 11th August, 2022, she was chased for not sleeping at home the previous night and was given K400 as transport fare to go back to Kitwe.

Mr. Hamoonga stated that instead of going back to Kitwe, the suspect used the money to book a room and stayed at a named Lodge for three days and after realizing that she had nothing to feed her child and herself, she decided to kill the child by pressing a pillow on the head and sat on it until the baby became unconscious and thereafter she decided to check out of the Lodge and took the child to her elder sister’s place who she informed that she had killed the child because she had nothing to feed him.

He added that the sister to the accused Mokwane Maeke and other relatives took the child to Chilenje Level One Hospital after noticing that the child still had a pulse and thinking he was still alive but regrettably upon arrival at the Hospital the child was pronounced dead by medical personnel upon arrival.

Mr Hamoonga stated that the deceased’s body was deposited in University Teaching Hospital (UTH) mortuary awaiting post-mortem.

“A docket of the case has since been opened and the suspect together with her lover are detained in police custody,” he said