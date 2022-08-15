Angolan Ambassador to Zambia Azevedo Francisco has implored all eligible Angolans residing in the diaspora to register to vote in the upcoming Angolan general elections slated for August 24, 2022.

Mr Francisco, was in Kalumbila district to meet the Angolan community to encourage them to participate in the upcoming general elections.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Kalumbila District Commissioner Brenda Sankisa, Ambassador Francisco outlined that his team had already met Angolans residing in Lusaka and Mongu and that they were yet to meet the Angolan communities in Kitwe and Livingstone.

He disclosed that Zambia is among the 12 countries that hosts a bigger number of Angolans and that one polling station will be placed in Solwezi at the Angolan Consulate.

“We have selected 12 countries across the world where we have bigger numbers of Angolans, among the African countries we have Zambia, Namibia, South Africa, Democratic Republic of Congo and Congo Brazzaville”, Mr Francisco said.

He said for the first time people in the diaspora are being called upon to participate in the general elections with a record of 38,000 Angolans living in over 12 countries on the African Continent.

“All the 12 countries equal to 38,000 Angolans, we have so far enlisted 18 million eligible Angolans to vote in Angola and the diaspora,” Mr Francisco said.

He said Angola is currently in a campaign process and eight political parties will be participating in the general elections.

Meanwhile, Kalumbila District Commissioner Brenda Sankisa assured the Angolan Ambassador of a peaceful environment as they hold their voting registration and exercise.

Ms Sankisa also wished the Ambassador and the people of Angola a successful general election.