Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) have applauded the Green Buffaloes Women’s Football Club (GBWFC) for winning the Hollywood bets Cosafa Champions League.

FAZ President Andrew Kamanga indicated that the Green Buffaloes defeated defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns 6-5 on post-match penalties after a 0-0 regulation time result.

Mamelodi Sundowns are also the reigning CAF Women’s Champions League champions.

Kamanga noted that Green Buffaloes contribute a huge number of players to the various national teams and have deservedly brought honour to the country and some of the stars in the GBWFC were part of the 2022 Women’s Africa cup of Nations (WAFCAN) bronze winners that will be heading to the FIFA World Cup in Australia, New Zealand.

‘’On behalf of the executive committee and the entire football family, I wish to Congratulate Green Buffaloes Women’s Football Club for lifting the Cosafa Champions League crown. It is a continuation of the winning trajectory that the women’s game is on.

“Congratulations to the team and technical staff and everyone around the team that have made this achievement possible. We know that this victory is only the first step to be among the elite of the continental women’s game,’’ he said.

Kamanga added that the success of GBWFC will inspire other clubs to aspire for greatness outside the Zambian border.

“We are indeed back in the Champions League as was said by the FAZ patron President Hakainde Hichilema not too long ago. The next step is to ensure that this success helps open doors for sponsorship for the women’s game. Our women super league that is in its infancy desperately needs sponsorship to fully elevate it to a strong force,” he said.

Kamanga pointed out that the CAF Women’s Champions League will also help keep the players engaged off national team duty as the team seeks to maintain a competitive group before the biggest global showpiece.

‘’GBWFC has also qualified to the CAF Women’s Champions League with the coronation as Cosafa champions providing double joy,’’ he said.

This is contained in a statement issuedby FAZ Communications Manager Sydney Mungala.