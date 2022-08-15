The local sports fraternity is mourning iconic administrator Patrick Chamunda who died in South Africa on Sunday while undergoing medical treatment.

National Olympic Committee of Zambia President Alfred Foloko has described Chamunda as a legend, mentor, and father in sports administration.

Chamunda, served the sports fraternity in different capacities on the National, Regional, and international stage from 1977 to 2016.

“It is with profound sadness that we learned of the death of the former NOC/CGA Zambia President who was a colleague and friend in the early hours of Sunday 14th August 2022,” Foloko said.

Chamunda was a member of the International Olympic Committee from 2002 to 2015.

“We will never forget how instrumental he was in the setting up and implementation of the Sport for all project at OYDC Zambia as an Olympic Youth Development Centre after the centre was officially opened in 2010, which has seen star athletes emerge from the foundation he laid,” Foloko said.

Chamunda served as National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) Chairperson and International Olympic Committee (IOC) Member.