Minister of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda has advised members of the public to be cautious when purchasing used motor vehicles from online dealers purporting to be operating in Japan.

Chushi Kasanda who is also Chief Government Spokesperson stated that the Government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has received information regarding mounting complaints from Zambian citizens who have been swindled or shortchanged by unscrupulous individuals running websites purporting to sell used motor vehicles when in fact not.

Ms Kasanda added that the Government has been notified of cases involving Zambians who have not had their vehicles delivered, despite having made the payment, while some have only received their motor vehicles after intervention by our mission in Tokyo, Japan.

She noted that in view of the foregoing, the Government wishes to advise all individuals wishing to purchase used motor vehicles from Japan to contact the Embassy of the Republic of Zambia in Tokyo, Japan.

“For guidance on the legitimate sources to avoid loss of funds and personal inconvenience, members of the public are advised to contact the Zambian embassy in Tokyo, Japan on [email protected],” Ms Kasanda said

Ms Kasanda cited that alternatively, Zambians are advised to use the Zambia Postal Services Corporation (ZAMPOST), which has a signed Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) with various car dealers in Japan, or to purchase their vehicles from companies with a physical presence in Zambia.

She has encouraged individuals to read online reviews of companies before engaging in business, as this will enable them to appreciate the experiences of other customers.

Ms Kasanda has since directed individuals who may prefer online purchases to deal with companies belonging to the Japan Used Motor Vehicle Exporters Association (JUMVEA), an association approved by the Government of Japan.