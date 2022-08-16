President Hakainde Hichilema has sounded a warning to local authorities that his administration will not tolerate any action that will be a departure away from serving the people.

And President Hichilema says local authorities must work in a coordinated manner to deliver development to the local people.

Speaking in Lusaka today during a Special Meeting with heads of local authorities, Mr Hichilema said the old conventional mediocre standards set of how work is done in the local authorities should be done away with.

The President also called on councils countrywide to not repeat mistakes of the past that never yielded any positivity.

Mr Hichilema says councils belong to the ordinary Zambians and not politicians.

The President also said opposition Members of Parliament sabotaging CDF are doing a disservice to their electorate.

President Hichilema said CDF does not belong to any political party but that the facility belongs to Zambians.

He, therefore, called for the CDF process to be depoliticized.

Mr Hichilema also challenged local authorities to install toilets in all markets.

The President further challenged the councils to ensure that health facilities contain maternity wings.

Mr Hichilema added that by 2024 adequate desks should be procured so that no school going child should sit on the floor.

Following the challenge, Lusaka Mayor Chilando Chitangala moved a proposal to adopt and commit to the challenges set by the Head of State.

The proposals were seconded by Mwandi Town Council Chairperson, Lubasi Mwenda and have since been adopted by the local authorities.

Meanwhile during presentations, various councils commended Government for increasing the CDF allocation.

Mufulira Municipal Council Town Clerk, Moses Mwelwa said 123 CDF projects have been approved.

Mr Mwelwa called on Government to reform the procurement process to avoid bureaucracy.

He also said full decentralization must be implemented to ensure the smooth running of CDF issues.

Kanchibiya Town Council, District Planning Officer, Charles Simukonda also observed minimal political interference at his local authority.

Chipata City Council, Acting Town Clerk, Aaron Kamalonda bemoaned inadequate staffing levels in departments handling CDF.

He also called for standardisation of procurement contracts by the Attorney General.

But Local Government Service Commission, Chairperson Ackson Sejani assured that the Commission is looking into employing more people in the local authorities.

And Kasama Mayor Theresa Kolala said there is need for heads of local authorities to have more influence in the administration of CDF.