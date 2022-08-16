Patriotic Front Chairperson for Information and Publicity Raphael Nakachinda says there’s a ploy that has been marked by Community House to have former Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo arrested.

Mr Nakachinda stated that instructions have been given to the Police to arrest Mr Lusambo against all odds regardless of the fact that he was cleared by the Law Enforcement Agencies on charges related to the murder involving Obed Kasongo a National Democratic Congress (NDC) members.

He added that the ploy is as a result of the fear that the UPND have that they might lose in the forthcoming Parliamentary By- Elections in Kabushi Constituency.

Mr Nakachinda noted that as proved by two clear medical reports from reputable medical Doctors, one among them a Russian Doctor it was cleared that Mr Obed Kasongo died of a natural cause.

“But for purposes of wanting to defies Mr Lusambo, the instructions that have been given now are that he should be arrested and not allowed to file in his nominations and if he has to be cleared or released it should be after the nominations,” Mr Nakachinda noted

“This is not only thuggery, unlawful, criminal, we think that this mafia style of governing the country should not be tolerated as this an indictment against the Head of State, Executives, and the UPND,” Mr Nakachinda added

He explained that this vindictiveness with which Mr Lusambo is being treated and subjected to under the UPND government is very unfortunate as it is the same thing that they are also doing to the former Kwacha Member of Parliament Mr Joe Malanji of wanting to hint around something they can use to try and get them not to file in their nominations.

“Let’s not allow ourselves through political expedients to be testing the Zambian people because one day we may end up planning this nation into chaos, let a fair democratic to be undertaken,” he said

“Go if you want to win, win in Kabushi and end the story,” he said

Mr Nakachinda alluded that to begin to treat citizens, one citizen being treated in a particular way affects many and the way Mr Lusambo is being treated in this country is very unfair and unjust.

He highlighted that this vise is the same thing that is being seen to be done with the civil servants who are being mistreated and abused, when most of them are career civil servants, some of them have been in the civil service for over 20 years, and now they are being subjected to treatment as though they were brought into the civil service as politicians.

“Some of them have served in the Kaunda, MMD, PF regimes and they are now professionally serving in this government and when they refuse to cooperate from any political maneuver of the UPND they are classified as being PF or indeed rebels within the civil service which is very unfortunate,” Mr Nakachinda explained

Mr Nakachinda has since warned the UPND Government that what they are doing is only going to injure them in the end and they are isolating themselves with the steps that they are taking.

“Be with the people and don’t just be among yourselves as a tribal clique and start abusing every citizen, that is not correct,” he stated

Mr Nakachinda emphasized this when he addressed the media in Lusaka yesterday.