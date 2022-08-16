The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) in Kitwe has expressed confidence that it will scoop the Kwacha constituency seat in next month’s by-election beacsue of the massive development posted by the New Dawn administration in its first one year in office.

Speaking in an interview in Kitwe today, UPND Kitwe District Publicity Secretary Jimmy Kaunda said it will be easy to campaign in the forthcoming Kwacha By-Election because the Ruling party will just be pointing at its numerous scored achievements which are being appreciated by the people.

” As the ruling party, we commit to conducting peaceful and issue based campaigns so that people can make well informed choices, further, we will not entice the electorates with cash handout as that amounts to electoral malpractice,” he said.

Mr. Kaunda has since urged the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to ensure that no party is engaged in any electoral malpractices such as making cash donations or engaging in electoral violence.

He said the UPND government has already stumped out cadres who was intimidating electorates as such the commission should not allow it to come back during the campaigns.

Mr.Kaunda has also cautioned the people of Kwacha against being duped by people who may try to win their votes by bribing them with unsustainable cash and material handouts.

“People should be able to question why a politician would want to give them money now when there is a by-election, an action they do not do when there are no elections,” He said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kaunda has disclosed that five people have so far expressed interest to contest the Kwacha seat.

He said the national executive will finally decide on who the party will field in.

And Patriotic Front (PF) Kitwe Chairperson Evaristo Chilufya has also expressed confidence that the former ruling party will retain the seat because its candidate is popular on the ground and has been tested and proven.

” We have no doubt we will retain the seat because we have a strong candidate who is liked by the people, he has no problems with other wings but the people on the ground like him,” Mr. Chilufya said.

The Kwacha seat fell vacant following the nullification of the election of Joseph Malanji as area Member of Parliament on grounds that he had no grade 12 certificate.

And the Electoral Commission of Zambia has set September 15 as the polling day for the by-election.