Tuesday, August 16, 2022
General News
ZANAMACA hail government for K21.9 million loan to marketeers

By Chief Editor
The Zambia National Marketeers Association (ZANAMACA) has hailed government for the 21.9 million Citizen Economic Empowerment Commission’s (CEEC’s) marketeers loan scheme.

In a statement released to the media yesterday, ZANAMACA President, Mupila Kameya said it was historical that the government under CEEC has recognized the informal sector through the provision of loans.

Mr. Kameya disclosed that the K21.9 million loan to marketers will respond to the call by ZANAMACA members for the recapitalization of their business following the impact of COVID-19 which resulted in low demand for their goods.

He recognized the willingness by government to work and consult with the private sector and also appreciates the consultative relationship that the Association currently enjoys with the Ministry of Small and Medium Entrprise Development.

Mr. Kameya reiterated the importance of marketeers, traders and small scale farmers in the informal economy whose demography is heterogeneous.

“The 21.9 million initial seed capital support to the 3,800,000 marketeers across the country by CEEC will help the marketeers business recover and grow,” Mr Kameya stated.

He noted that ZANAMACA was confident the loan scheme will go a long way to reduce income inequality and alleviate poverty in the country.

He also thanked the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises Development for the timely initiative.

Mr. Kameya said that ZANAMACA wants to partner with the ministry and CEEC on other programmes that respond to other plights of the informal economy.

