The Government says it has carried out a 100 per cent Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) vaccination in Mazabuka Town , Southern Province.

Mazabuka District Commissioner Oliver Mulomba confirms that the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock Staff in the area successfully carried out the FMD vaccination programme in the area.

Briefing Minister of Fisheries and Livestock Mokozo Chikote in Chief Mwanachingwala’s chiefdom in Mazabuka during the Live Cattle Grading Mobile Application launch organised by Solidaridad Southern Africa, Mr Mulomba disclosed that the area has also received East Coast Fever vaccines against the corridor disease.

“ Members of staff in the ministry of Fisheries and Livestock in the area were already on the ground sensitising farmers on the importance of vaccinating their cattle against East Coast Fever commonly known as corridor in Southern Province, “ he said.

And Minister of Fisheries and Livestock Makozo Chikote expressed happiness with President Hakainde Hichilema’s commitment in service delivery to all Zambians.

Mr. Chikote noted that cattle production is an important part of livelihoods in Zambia especially among rural communities.

Approximately 3.5 million herds of cattle in Zambia, 1.2 million are in Southern Province.

And Magoye Member of Parliament Mweemba Malambo thanked Solidaridad Southern Africa for constructing a spray race and market centre in Itebe area of Mazabuka.

Mr. Malambo told the minister that his area is endowed with 8 fishing camps that can be developed to enhance the fisheries sector.

He however bemoaned the critical shortage of water covering the whole of Itebe Ward in Mazabuka for livestock.