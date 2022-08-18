9.5 C
MID-WEEK PRO’S HIT LIST: Fashion’s Woes Persist

Here are some briefs on how our overseas stars fared in UEFA Champions League playoff mid-week action.

=SCOTLAND
On Tuesday, striker Fashion Sakala’s woeful start to the 2022/2023 season in Scotland continues after warming the bench again for Rangers.
Fashion was an unused substitute in Rangers’ 2-2 home draw against PSV Eindhoven.
He is now unused in five competitive matches, two of them in domestic action.
The Chipolopolo strikers last tasted action in late July when he played the full 90 minutes in Rangers’ 3-2 closed-door pre-season friendly win over Queens Park.

=SERBIA
On Wednesday, midfielder Klings Kangwa continued commanding first-choice selection at his new club Red Star Belgrade who were away in Israel to face Maccabi Haifa.
The Serbian champions lost 3-2 at Maccabi in a match they rallied to take a 2-1 first half lead but their hosts restored their advantage within the opening sixteen minutes of the final half.
Kangwa played the full 90 minutes.

Red Star plays its final leg tie on August 23 while Rangers are in action on August 24 with the aggregate winners advancing to the group stage.

