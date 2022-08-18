9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, August 18, 2022
Operations at Kapiri Mposhi Town Council paralysed as Court bailiffs pounce

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Court bailiffs have pounced on Kapiri Mposhi Town Council seizing a motor vehicle, office furniture and computers, among others.

ZANIS reports that the bailiffs swung into action at the Civic Center around 09:00 hours , thereby grabbed a motor vehicle, Foton Light Truck registration number, BBA 3006.

Other items seized include nine computers from various offices , tables and chairs from the Council Secretary’s Office.

The bailiffs seized the property in execution of a High Court Writ of Fieri Facias ordering the local authority to pay over K 200,000 to a Naomi Nkhoma and Mercy Mwiya of Ndola as compensation for damage and injury caused involving a Council vehicle in 2017.

On 9th October 2020 the Ndola High Court ordered Kapiri Mposhi Town Council to pay the duo K 200,766 plus other costs but the local authority has to date delayed to heed to the court’s judgement.

And council workers had a tough time to conceal other council valuables from being seized.

Meanwhile, the seizure of computers has partially paralysed operations at the institution.

According to reliable sources at the Council some computers have vital information which is needed for daily operations of the local authority.

ZANIS’ efforts to get a comment from both Council Chairperson, Brilliant Munyeke and Council Secretary, Yobwe Chisamu, failed by broadcast time as they were reportedly out of town.

