9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, August 18, 2022
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

President Hichilema to officially open parliament on Friday, September 9th, 2022

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
Feature Politics President Hichilema to officially open parliament on Friday, September 9th, 2022
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema is on Friday, September 9th, 2022 expected to officially open the second session of the Thirteenth National Assembly.

This is according to a press statement made available to the media in yesterday by acting Clerk of the National Assembly, Roy Ngulube.

“The Clerk of the National Assembly wishes to inform the public that the President of the Republic of Zambia, His Excellency Mr Hakainde Hichilema will officially open the Second Session of the Thirteenth National Assembly on Friday 9t September 2022,” read the statement.

Mr. Ngulube stated that only a modest number of officials and dignitaries will be invited while the majority of stakeholders and diplomats will follow the proceedings remotely.

He explained that the restriction on invited guests have been necessitated by the Covid-19 which has not been completely abated.

“In view of the Corona Virus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic which has not completely abated, invitations to the Official Opening have been restricted to comply with the Ministry of Health Guidelines aimed at safeguarding the health and wellbeing of the Zambian public,” he said.

“In this regard, only a modest number of officials and dignitaries will be invited while the majority of stakeholders and diplomats who are usually invited to attend the Ceremonial opening of Parliament will observe the proceedings remotely,” said the acting Clerk of National Assembly.

Mr. Ngulube has since advised members of the public to follow the live proceedings of the ceremonial opening of Parliament on Parliament Radio, Parliament TV on Top Star Channel 5, DSTV Channel 272, Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) TV 1, the National Assembly of Zambia Facebook Page, National Assembly of Zambia YouTube Page and Parliament Website Streaming (www.parliament.gov.zm).

“Stakeholders and the general public are, therefore, encouraged to follow the live proceedings of the Ceremonial Opening of Parliament on Parliament Radio, Parliament TV on Top Star Channel 5, DSTV Channel 272, Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) TV 1, the National Assembly of Zambia Facebook Page, National Assembly of Zambia YouTube Page and Parliament Website Streaming (www.parliament.gov.zm),” read the statement

Previous articleInadequate Availability and Unstable Price of Soya Beans puts breaks on CEC bio-fuel plant

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

President Hichilema to officially open parliament on Friday, September 9th, 2022

President Hakainde Hichilema is on Friday, September 9th, 2022 expected to officially open the second session of the Thirteenth...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

550 PF Members ditch party, join UPND in Kabushi

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 11
Over 550 members of the Patriotic Front-(PF) in Kabushi constituency have defected to the Ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) citing good leadership...
Read more

Kitwe governance activist still happy for voting for UPND

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 2
A Governance activist on the Copperbelt says the change of government that resulted from the August 12, 2021 general elections, has liberated the...
Read more

The Change you Voted For is Bearing Fruit – HH

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 17
President Hakainde Hichilema has told the people of Northern Province that the change they voted for on 12th August 2021 is now bearing fruit. Addressing...
Read more

UPND Kitwe Youths feel fulfilled with decision to vote for UPND

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 4
United Party for National Development (UPND) youths in Kitwe District have expressed satisfaction for the decision made to vote for President Hakainde Hichilema and...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.