President Hakainde Hichilema is on Friday, September 9th, 2022 expected to officially open the second session of the Thirteenth National Assembly.

This is according to a press statement made available to the media in yesterday by acting Clerk of the National Assembly, Roy Ngulube.

“The Clerk of the National Assembly wishes to inform the public that the President of the Republic of Zambia, His Excellency Mr Hakainde Hichilema will officially open the Second Session of the Thirteenth National Assembly on Friday 9t September 2022,” read the statement.

Mr. Ngulube stated that only a modest number of officials and dignitaries will be invited while the majority of stakeholders and diplomats will follow the proceedings remotely.

He explained that the restriction on invited guests have been necessitated by the Covid-19 which has not been completely abated.

Mr. Ngulube has since advised members of the public to follow the live proceedings of the ceremonial opening of Parliament on Parliament Radio, Parliament TV on Top Star Channel 5, DSTV Channel 272, Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) TV 1, the National Assembly of Zambia Facebook Page, National Assembly of Zambia YouTube Page and Parliament Website Streaming (www.parliament.gov.zm).

