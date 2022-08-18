Two political parties have so far declared interest to support opposition candidates in the forthcoming Kabushi and Kwacha Parliamentary By-Elections slated for 15th September, 2022.

The Socialist Party and the New Heritage Party have both vowed to support the strongest opposition party.

Socialist Party Zambia President Dr Fred M’membe announced yesterday during a media briefing that his party’s Central Committee has unconditionally resolved to support Patriotic Front’s Bowman Lusambo in Kabushi Constituency and Joseph Malanji in Kwacha Constituency in the coming By-Election.

Dr M’membe noted with concern the unjust treatment that both Mr Lusambo and Mr Malanji have been subjected to, as the country is not going to be a good place to live in for any of the citizens if it’s not a good place for all of us to live in.

“Yes, we would have loved to have a seat in Kabushi or Kwacha, but not at the expense of Justice,” he noted

Dr M’membe added that the opposition leader made an assurance that the Socialist Party structures in both Constituencies will be mobilized to support the duo.

Dr M’membe explained that noble sentiments are worthless if they are not inspired by correct ideas, selfless ideas, just ideas and humane ideas, thus the Socialist Party believes in justice, equity, peace, and principles anchored on honesty, humility and solidarity and based on these values, and ideas, the Central Committee of the Party has taken a decision to act in solidarity with Mr Malanji and Mr Lusambo.

He stated that like many other well-meaning Zambians, frowned at the ruling of the Constitutional Court made in the case of Mr Malanji, the Socialist Party feels Mr Malanji has not been treated fairly as the Party does not agree with the decision of the Constitutional Court.

“We are not the only ones who don’t agree with the decision, even the Judge of that Court also disagrees with it, so it is an unfair, and unjust decision that is not humane,” he stated

“Those who are Christians will agree with us that to be like Christ is what Christianity is about. And we ask ourselves, what would Christ do in this situation? Would he wash his hands and say crucify Malanji?” he said

Dr M’membe lamented that the Party has looked into the looked into the situation of Mr Lusambo in Kabushi, and the Party feels that there has been an attempt to squeeze Mr Lusambo at any cost and in every aspect of his life, an act that is deemed to be barbaric and the Party is aware of the attempts to stop Mr Lusambo from contesting.

Dr M’membe said that the decision to support the duo is not taken out of a tactical political move but it is a decision that is anchored on Socialist Party principles, and also to help the duo reclaim their seats.

The opposition leader cited that there is information that both Hon Malanji and Hon Lusambo are likely to be charged with unbailable offenses such as theft of motor vehicle, and murder so that they do not contest or recontest these seats.

Dr M’membe stated that the support the Socialist Party will give to the duo does not mean that the party has formed an alliance with the Patriotic Front.

Meanwhile, the New Heritage Party Deputy Secretary General-Political, Gershom Kapalaula, highlighted that their Party will not participate in next month’s Kabushi and Kwacha Constituency Parliamentary By-Elections but will instead support the strongest possible opposition candidates in these constituencies to minimize the chances of splitting the opposition votes.

Mr Kapalaula stated that the move is aimed at preventing a situation where the country could turn into a de-facto One-Party-State, although the two upcoming By-Elections are not adequate to afford the ruling party a majority in Parliament, a win in the two constituencies could lead closer to a One-Party State.

He explained that the decision must not be seen as supporting the party represented by the individual candidate but rather, supporting what he terms as “the Zambian Agenda” which requires a selfless and serving approach to governance.

“The Zambian Agenda requires that at every juncture, individuals and parties make the right decision for the country regardless of political party, tribal or economic groupings,” he said

Mr Kapalaula noted that the New Heritage Party’s position is in accordance with a resolution of opposition Parties which emphasize the need for opposition unity and standing on one platform in matters of national significance.

“Our Party will announce the strongest opposition member after an assessment of the candidates that will successfully file in their nominations,” he noted