Government says that Zambia’s participation in global aviation meetings at the forthcoming 41st Session of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) will help accelerate the country’s aspiration of becoming a regional transport and logistics hub in the region.

Ministry of Transport and Logistics Permanent Secretary, Fredrick Mwalusaka said it is important that Zambia is represented during such high level meetings to keep abreast with global trends within the aviation industry, which is a highly regulated sector.

Mr MwaLusaka made the remarks when he paid a courtesy call on Zambia’s Acting High Commissioner to South Africa, Inonge Mwenya at the Chancery in Pretoria.

Mr. Mwalusaka said Zambia’s participation in such meetings is crucial as the country works towards becoming a transport and logistics hub in the region.

This according to a statement released to the media by First Secretary for Press at the Zambian High Commission in Pretoria South Africa Tamara Nyirenda yesterday.

“We are scheduled to participate in the ICAO Assembly in Canada, with representation from various sections within the industry. As you know, ICAO is very much involved in the regulation of the aviation sector. It is important that we attend this meeting because aviation is one of the sectors which is highly regulated and ICAO plays a pivotal role in that regard and so, it is important that we go and represent Zambia”. He said.

And speaking earlier Ms. Mwenya reiterated the Mission’s commitment to continue playing its part in ensuring the enhancement of ties between Zambia and South Africa in various areas including aviation.

“The ICAO Assembly is the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s sovereign body. This year’s ICAO Assembly will be held from 27th September to 7th October 2022 in Montréal, Canada at which Zambia will be represented,” she said.

Ms Mwenya explained that the Assembly meets at least once every three years and is convened by ICAO’s governing body, the Council. ICAO’s 193 Member States and a large number of international organisations are invited to the Assembly, which establishes the worldwide policy of the Organisation for the upcoming triennium.

She added that during Assembly Sessions, ICAO’s complete work programme in the technical, economic, legal and technical cooperation fields is reviewed in detail.

Ms Mwenya said that the outcomes of the Assembly outcomes are provided to the other bodies of ICAO and to its Member States in order to guide their continuing and future work, as prescribed in Article 49 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation.

She noted that each Member State is entitled to one vote on matters before the Assembly, and decisions at these Sessions are taken by a majority of the votes cast, except where otherwise provided for in the Convention.