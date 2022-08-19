Patriotic Front (PF) Lusaka Provincial Chairman Christopher Shakafuswa notes with concern the statement issued by the Zambia Police claiming that two Party cadres broke into the house of Former President’s Edgar Lungu and stole two Television sets.

Mr Shakafuswe bemoaned that the statement by the Police Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba to be very careless, unsatisfactory and quite unprofessional.

“For the record, we want to categorically state the fact that the purported suspects that the police claim to have arrested are NOT members of the Patriotic Front as we have checked and verified our Party registers and we can confirm that there are no such names in our records,” he noted

He added that it is shocking that the Police could be dragging the name of the Party in the mud when they could have simply reached out to the Party Secretariat to verify whether or not the said suspects are indeed members of the Patriotic Front.

Mr Shakafuswa explained that the Party wants to make it clear that there are no PF cadres who are found at President Lungu’s residence as the former President has retired from active politics and he has nothing to do with party cadres, and members of the Patriotic Front go to the Party Secretariat and not the residence of President Lungu thus, the Police should desist from putting the name of President Lungu into public odium.

He stated that the Police must pursue suspected criminals for their alleged crimes and not for their purported or perceived political affiliation, which is an unprofessional conduct and such utterances that have made the Zambia Police to be ranked among the worst in the World.

“No wonder up to now they have failed to track and bring to book the criminals that abducted the named mobile money operator,” he said

“How could they issue a statement attaching criminal suspects to an organisation they don’t belong to when a simple check with the Party Secretariat could have revealed the truth about the identity of the said suspects?” he stated

Mr Shakafuswa has since challenged the police to be professional and not to be used as political tools for propaganda purposes, as this is the reason why people are losing trust and confidence in the Police because of such unwarranted statements and unethical conduct by some women and women in uniform.

“The other day, the country was treated to an embarrassing circus at Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) were DEC officers scampered in all directions for their dear lives, when a suspect brandished a gun in their own offices, how can such people who fail to even put a simple metal detector or a simple scanner be trusted with investigative duties of a nation? Shame!” he cited

Mr Shakafuswa alluded that this excuse of a government should instead be exonerating itself and explaining to the Zambians why it is failing to provide security for a Former Head of State.

“We are worried and concerned about the safety and privacy of the Former President and we demand that the Government accord him the kind of security and respect he deserves as a Former Head of State,” Mr Shakafuswa said

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba updated the nation yesterday that on Saturday 13th August, 2022, Police managed to trace one known Patriotic Front (PF) Party Cadre Angel Chipasha of Lusaka’s Chipata Compound who was linked to the theft of two Televisions sets stolen from Former President Edgar Lungu’s resident on 9th August, 2022.

Mr Kajoba noted that the Police raided Angel Chipasha’s home but drew a blank because he had shifted during the day to an unknown location, however, Police managed to trace him in Ten Miles where he had relocated.

He explained that on Sunday 14th August, 2022, Police Officers raided his new place and successfully managed to arrest the suspect and, in the process, recovered one of the stolen Television and upon interrogation, he alleged that a colleague of his Emmanuel Bwalya, commonly known as Emma also a PF Cadre, had the other Television set.

“The two suspects are known to have been frequenting the residence of the Former Head of State, Police is aware that Emmanuel Bwalya is currently on the Copperbelt where he is suspected to have sold the other Television Set,” he said

Mr Kajoba has since appealed to members of the public who could have bought the Television or may have been approached to purchase the stolen Television to report to the nearest Police Station, as failure to do so may lead to the arrest and prosecution of any person who will be found in Possession of the Stolen Television.

He noted that the Police have since launched a manhunt for Emmanuel Bwalya so that he is brought to book and possibly recover the remaining Television Set.

“Investigations are on-going and more details will be availed to members of the public accordingly,” he stated