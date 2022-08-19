The actual headcount in the population and housing census, which is due to start today, will not do so in Lundazi District.

This is because the enumerators and supervisors who are supposed to conduct the headcount activities during the exercise have not yet been deployed.

However, Lundazi District Commissioner, Majory Banda has said the delay is just for one day as the Census District Committee is geared up to start the deployment tomorrow and possibly end on Saturday.

And Mrs Banda has also dispelled allegations that the 2022 Census of Housing and Population recruitment of enumerators and supervisors was marred by corruption and that applicants were being made to pay.

Ms Banda said Lundazi, like any other district, was subjected to the selection process that was done in line with the Zambia Statistics Agency (Zamstats) laid down procedure and that the successful applicants were picked on merit.

ZANIS Lundazi reports that the District Commissioner, who is also the District Census Committee Chairperson, said the recruitment exercise was done electrically in order to curb possible corrupt activities no wonder she gets surprised with corruption allegations levelled against her and the committee.

She has since called for calm among those that have been left out of the process because not everyone could have been accommodated as they only needed a limited number.

Speaking to 418 supervisors and enumerators awaiting deployment at Lundazi Boarding Secondary School Hall yesterday, the District Commissioner urged them to use the money they will be paid for the exercise prudently.

Meanwhile Watipaso Chipeta an enumerator has commended the District Census Committee for conducting the recruitment exercise in a transparent and corruption-free manner, as all eligible candidates were allowed to participate in the aptitude test.

Ms Chipeta has assured the committee that the exercise will be carried out effectively.