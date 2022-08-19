Vice President, Mutale Nalumango will tomorrow be in Ndola where she is expected to meet marketeers at Kapalala market whose goads and property were gutted in an inferno.

Over 1,200 marketeers have lost their goods and merchandise in the fire that swept through the entire market yesterday.

ZANIS reports that Copperbelt Province Minister, Elisha Matambo told the marketeers today that the Vice President will interact and give guidelines on how government intends to handle their matter.

Mr. Matambo said Mrs. Nalumango will land at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola at 09 hours, before proceeding to Kapalala market in Masala Township.

Meanwhile, Mr Matambo said government has decided to reallocate the marketeers to the newly constructed Kapalala market on Saturday this week and preparation have since advanced.

He added that government is taking measures aimed at preventing the reoccurrence of the same problem adding that permanent structures will be constructed.

Earlier traders’ representative, Teddy Mulenga said the traders have resolved to remain at Kapalala and have no plans to be moved to the new market.

Mr. Mulenga appealed for improved permanent structures at the gutted market.