Headlines
Updated:

Government is determined to reform justice system – President Hichilema

By Chief Editor
President Hakainde Hichilema says the government is determined to reform the justice system in the country. President Hichilema says it is unacceptable in the manner court cases are being delayed to be heard by judges.

The President said this during a live radio programme on Hot FM aired from State House yesterday.

President Hichilema explained that no one should be arrested before an investigation is done by the law enforcement wings and allowed to be in jail when they are not supposed to be there.

President Hichilema said the due process of the law should be followed before arresting any person.

Mr Hichilema indicated that his administration will endeavor to treat every person fairly in accordance with the law.

The Head of State said people who come in conflict with the law should be treated the same and fairly.

Meanwhile President Hichilema has since called for decentralization in the manner the judiciary operates.

He said this will help in delivering court justice speedily for persons waiting to be tried by the courts of law.

President Hichilema pointed out that the idea of judges visiting places to preside over cases has contributed to delays in hearing of court cases.

The President suggested that judges should be permanently stationed so that they quickly attend to cases as opposed to visiting places.

And in the same radio programme, President Hichilema promised to pay farmers on time who have supplied the FRA during the 2020/2021 farming season.

He said the government is committed to ensuring that the farmers are paid on time so that they can grow enough for consumption and export.

President Hichilema said after assuming office he found farmers being owed by the government adding that the government quickly solicited for funds to pay the farmers.

