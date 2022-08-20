Power Dynamos and Zanaco, who underperformed last season, made bright starts to the 2022/2023 FAZ Super League campaign with key Week 1 away victories.

Power and Zanaco finished 5th and 6th respectively last season.

In the lunchtime kickoff at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka, Power overcame a stubborn Nkwazi who were inspired by their goalkeeper Aggrey Nyambe to win 1-0.

Nyambe’s 48th minute parry of an unstoppable Luka Chamanga volley and Kennedy Musonda’s 73rd minute rocketing free-kick left Power resigned to leaving Lusaka with the prospect of a point.

But the deadlock was broken in stoppage time by new signing from Chambishi Jacob Kaunda who whipped a fine drive from a Brian Mwila assist.

Chambishi will be ruing Kaunda’s departure who was their top scorer on 5 goals last season after they lost at home by the same margin to Zanaco.

Abraham Siankombo scored Zanaco’s winner in the 62nd minute to see the seven-time champions put behind winless pre-season behind them with a very positive competitive start.

However, the early lead on Saturday is the honour of promoted Lumwana Radiants who rallied from one-down at halftime to stun perennial top four campaigners Green Eagles 3-1 at home in Lumwana.

Eagles took a 37th minute lead through Hosea Silwimba before a dramatic six-minute blitz from Lumwana heading into the last 20 minutes of the second half.

But Benjamin Mukanda sparked Lumwana’s comeback in the 69th minute and two minutes later Abraham Kanyanga scored the second goal.

Kapambwe Musonda sealed Lumwana’s stunning home victory in the 74th minute.

Meanwhile, defending FAZ Super League champions Red Arrows started their title defence with a 0-0 home draw against Napsa Stars in the second game at Nkoloma.

Zesco United, who are last season’s runners-up and the team Arrows visit on Wednesday, drew 1-1 away to Prison Leopards at Presidents Stadium in Kabwe.

Prison denied Zesco the 3 points after Damiano Kola equalized on the hour-mark to cancel new boy Alfred Leku’s debut goal for the visitors in the 16th minute.

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

WEEK 1

20/08/2022

FC MUZA 1-Green Buffaloes 1

Lumwana Radiants 3-Green Eagles 1

Chambishi 0-Zanaco 1

Prison Leopards 1-Zesco United 1

Forest Rangers 0-Kansanshi Dynamos 0

Nkwazi 0-Power Dynamos 1

Red Arrows 0-Napsa Stars 0

21/08/2022

Nchanga Rangers-Buildcon

Nkana -Kabwe Warriors