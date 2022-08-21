The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) has come to the aid of the 1, 200 Main Masala Kapalala market fire victims by providing them with a 25kg bag of Mealie meal, 5kg Rice, 5 kg Beans and K1, 000 each.

ZANIS Ndola reports that DMMU Director of Operations Mr Paul Lupunga who delivered the relief items at the district administration said the Vice President Mrs Mutale Nalumango had fulfilled the promise that she made when she visited the victims at Kapalala market of sending them relief.

Mr Lupunga emphasised that the items were not compensation but rather relief to help lessen the burden that has befallen them as they are going through the trying moment.

And Ndola District Commissioner Joseph Phiri said the district was elated to receive the relief that the Vice President had promised.

Mr Phiri said the fire that burnt the market had not only affected Kabushi residents but rather the entire district because the market in question houses marketeers from all over the district.

“It’s not only Kabushi residents that have been affected, that market houses people from Chipulukusu, Chifubu, Kawama and many other areas, so that fire has affected the entire district,” he said.

Ndola Mayor Jones Kalyati thanked the Vice President through the DMMU for quickly responding to the victims and further encouraged the victims to be positive and refrain from negative confessions.

The Mayor has further warned those that want to take advantage of the situation that had befallen their friends, by pretending to be victims as well to stop the pretence and let the rightful victims benefit from the relief.

In her vote of thanks one of the victims, whose merchandise was burnt in the inferno, Esther Ngoma thanked the Vice President for honouring her promise in the shortest possible time.

Ms Ngoma said the relief food will help the affected families a lot as they had nowhere to turn to. She added that the K1, 000. cash would help her order some tomatoes to start with, so that she can revamp her business.

Ndola’s Main Masala Kapalala market was on Tuesday night burnt leaving about 1, 200 marketeers’ affected.