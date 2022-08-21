9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, August 21, 2022
General News
Post-harvest management, savings for change initiatives cheers partners

By Chief Editor
International Development Enterprise (IDE) country director Sylvester Kalonge has expressed happiness with results of the savings for change and post harvest management initiatives being implemented under the Scaling Up Nutrition II program in Mwinilunga district.

Mr. Kalonge is happy that savings groups in the area are able to save amounts of over K50,000 with members aspiring for bigger income generating projects which will transform people’s livelihoods.

“It is gratifying to see saving groups save amounts of up to K50,000 within few months,” he said.

He said this during a courtesy call on chief Kanyama that it is gratifying that the program whose aim is to develop an attitude of saving, encourage income generating activities and improve nutrition in households is yielding intended results.

Mr. Kalonge added that the post harvest management and food preservation initiative is another program which will help reduce post harvest loss and promote food preservation.

And Chief Kanyama expressed happiness with the initiatives saying they are already yielding positive results since the start of their implementation earlier this year.

The traditional leader said the interventions have further contributed to the reduction of malnutrition cases as families are venturing into production of high value nutritional foods such as fish farming.

“Since the implementation of the programs, I have not received reports of malnutrition” said chief Kanyama.

He however said the fish farming activities in the area is affected by lack of easy access and expensive feedstock.

Chief Kanyama is however hopeful that the challenge will soon be a thing of the past once the fish feed processing plant in the chiefdom becomes operational soon.

