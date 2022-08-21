President Hakainde Hichilema has congratulated the Salvation Army for attaining 100 years of service and evangelism.

President Hichilema noted that 100 years of service to the community is not a mean achievement hence the need to celebrate.

He commended the Salvation Army church for being dedicated to God’s work.

President Hichilema said this when he graced the centenary celebration service of the Salvation Army held at the Lusaka show grounds in Lusaka today.

He was accompanied by the First Lady Mutinta Hichilema at the commemorations of the 100 years existence of the Salvation Army in Zambia.

The Head of State pointed out that a lot of people in the country have benefited from the medical services offered by the church through the health facilities it operates.

He said the church has immensely contributed in bettering the plight of the ordinary citizens through its community service.

President Hichilema also used the occasion to thank the church for responding timely by offering a helping hand to floods affected in the 2020/2021 rainy season.

He also indicated that under privileged children especially orphans have received education from schools run by the Salvation Army.

Speaking earlier at the same event Salvation Army World Leader General, Brian Peddle encouraged congregants to dedicate their lives in serving God by doing good to those in need.



Gen Peddle said Christianity calls for love and selflessness.

He implored the church members to renew their commitment as they begin a new chapter.

World President of Women Ministries, Rosalie Peddle thanked the church for accorded them a warm reception during their visit to Zambia.

Mrs Peddle said the hospitality they received has inspired their walk in Christ.

She praised God for his faithfulness to the church during the 100 years.

And Territorial Commander of Zambia, Colonel Alfred Banda thanked President Hichilema and the wife for accepting to be part of the service to commemorate the 100 years existence of the Salvation Army.

Col Banda said the church has continued to grow from strength to strength.

The event attracted Salvation Army members from Kenya, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

It was characterized by signing of Christian hymns and Bible reading.

