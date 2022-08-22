By Venus N Msyani

People want President Hakainde Hichilema to declare his assets and it appears a lot of energy is needed to make him do so.

One of the reasons why people want the president to declare his assets is to prove his integrity in the fight against corruption.

Are deals (procurements) under the United Party for National Development (UPND) government being secured on merit?

Declaring his assets, President Hichilema will make it easy for the general public, rather Zambians to tell.

On Friday, during a live interaction with the public on Hot FM radio at state Hichilema disclosed that he still maintains interests in his businesses.

This means like many ordinary Zambians out there, Hichilema is interested in making money outside his job as a president. In other words, he is interested in deals (contracts) offered by the government.

The problem is that Zambians don’t know which companies, businesses, or assets belong to Hakainde Hichilema.

People know about the Community house in New Kasama because is the residence of Hichilema. A house in Kabulonga and farm 1924 of Kalomo because the two were once under investigation. The rest of Hakainde’s assets are not known to the public.

President Hichilema was asked why he is hesitating to declare his assets. He went as far as 2015 trying to answer. In short, he seems not ready to do so.

If he doesn’t declare his assets, how can he be trusted? By maintaining interest in his businesses, there is a possibility that his enterprises are favored when it comes to winning contracts.

It is possible some of these businesses have already won government contracts and it seems that is what the president is trying to cover. If discovered, it will be a severe blow to his waged war against corruption.

More energy is needed to force him to declare his assets.

Are you interested in knowing what your president owns? Your energy is needed. Together we can make Hichilema declare his assets. He must.