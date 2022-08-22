9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, August 22, 2022
Sports
Belemu Says Time is Ripe for Shepolopolo to Win COSAFA Womens Cup

Shepolopolo Zambia defender Margret Belemu says time is ripe for her team to win the COSAFA Cup.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Lusaka camp, Belemu said Zambia was preparing well for the COSAFA Cup.

She said the Women National Team was aware of high expectations from fans after their splendid performance at the recent Women’s Africa Cup in Morocco.

“The preparations are ok. Everyone is pushing in camp and the competition is high because there are some players that have just joined camp and everyone wants to find themselves in the first 11,” Belemu said.

Zambia will face Namibia, Eswatini and Lesotho at the COSAFA Cup to be staged in South Africa from August 31 – September 11.

“I am very much confident to say we need to win this COSAFA Cup. We have never won before so I believe that this is our time to carry the cup,” she said.

