Following the unexpected closure of mining activities after failing to meet the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) conditions, the social-economic situation in Mkushi Town is on the virtue of collapsing.

Over five mining companies in the area ,among them Good lock Zambia Limited have been closed after being served with stop orders for not meeting the ZEMA requirements.

The development has unsettled Mkushi District Commissioner (DC), Jonathan Kapungwe, who says as long as the mines remain shut, Mkushi risks becoming a ghost town.

Mr. Kapungwe appealed to the mining companies in the area to avail the provincial investments office the challenges that they were encountering in meeting the ZEMA conditions.

ZANIS reports that speaking in Kabwe when he met the Provincial Minister Credo Nanjuwa, the District Commissioner said only one mining company, Good lock Zambia Limited, has received reprieve from ZEMA giving it a temporal permission of operations before a permanent one is given.

And Central Province Minister, Nanjuwa, has advised mining companies to work closely with the provincial and district administration.

Mr. Nanjuwa said investors must work closely with the investment office in order to resolve some of the issues that have characterized the mining sector in the province.

The minister said the provincial administration is ready to help investors to ensure that their businesses grow.

Meanwhile, Datong Industries Director, Alex Lee says most mining companies have made progress in ensuring that they operate within ZEMA prescribed conditions.

Mr. Lee said most companies were waiting for water and soil samples results that have been sent to the University of Zambia in Lusaka.