9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, August 22, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Mkushi Mining Economy Nosedives

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
Economy Mkushi Mining Economy Nosedives
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Following the unexpected closure of mining activities after failing to meet the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) conditions, the social-economic situation in Mkushi Town is on the virtue of collapsing.

Over five mining companies in the area ,among them Good lock Zambia Limited have been closed after being served with stop orders for not meeting the ZEMA requirements.

The development has unsettled Mkushi District Commissioner (DC), Jonathan Kapungwe, who says as long as the mines remain shut, Mkushi risks becoming a ghost town.

Mr. Kapungwe appealed to the mining companies in the area to avail the provincial investments office the challenges that they were encountering in meeting the ZEMA conditions.

ZANIS reports that speaking in Kabwe when he met the Provincial Minister Credo Nanjuwa, the District Commissioner said only one mining company, Good lock Zambia Limited, has received reprieve from ZEMA giving it a temporal permission of operations before a permanent one is given.

And Central Province Minister, Nanjuwa, has advised mining companies to work closely with the provincial and district administration.

Mr. Nanjuwa said investors must work closely with the investment office in order to resolve some of the issues that have characterized the mining sector in the province.

The minister said the provincial administration is ready to help investors to ensure that their businesses grow.

Meanwhile, Datong Industries Director, Alex Lee says most mining companies have made progress in ensuring that they operate within ZEMA prescribed conditions.

Mr. Lee said most companies were waiting for water and soil samples results that have been sent to the University of Zambia in Lusaka.

Previous articleGender Activist expresses concern on over 500 defilement cases between May and August

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Mkushi Mining Economy Nosedives

Following the unexpected closure of mining activities after failing to meet the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) conditions, the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Kamalata talks to community leaders in hostile compound of Chibolya to accept Enumerators

Economy Support Editor - 0
 Government has engaged community leaders in various compounds of Lusaka to help reach out to residents especially in hostile communities during the 2022 census...
Read more

Woman’s Arm Rots After ‘Fake’ Family Planning Injection

Economy Support Editor - 1
A 31-year-old woman of Lusaka has had her arm amputated, after a self proclaimed medical doctor of Chazanga Compound allegedly administered a family planning...
Read more

World Bank funded project to boost Liuwa tourism

Economy Chief Editor - 0
Minister of Tourism and Arts, Rodney Sikumba says government is implementing a World Bank funded project aimed at boosting tourism in Liuwa Plain National...
Read more

President Hichilema asks chiefs to take keen interest in use of CDF

Economy Chief Editor - 0
President Hakainde Hichilema has asked traditional leaders to take keen interest in the utilisation of Constituency Development Funds across the country. The President has...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.