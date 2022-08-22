A first goal of the season in South Africa and another in Tanzania broke what was an otherwise quiet weekend of action by our featured overseas stars.

=TANZANIA

Moses Phiri scored Simba SC’S opener in the 42nd minute of Saturday’s 2-0 home win over Kagera Sugar on Sunday in a match midfielder Clatous Chama also featured.

=SOUTH AFRICA

-SuperSport United: Striker Gampani Lungu started for SuperSport in Sunday’s 0-0 home draw against Orlando Pirates in a game he was later substituted in the 76th minute.

-Amazulu: Midfielder Larry Bwalya missed Friday’s 3-2 away win over Swallows due to injury.

Forgotten striker Mwape Musonda was an unused sub on the Swallows bench.



-Mamelodi Sundowns/Sekhukhune United: Goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene was on the bench for Sundowns in Saturday’s 1-1 away draw at Sekhukhune.

His compatriot Toaster Nsabata started for the hosts together with midfielder Roderick Kabwe who was substituted in the 46th minute.

-Maritzburg United: Friday Samu scored his first PSL goal of the season in Saturday’s 2-1 home win over Chippa United in a game he played the full 90 minutes.

=ITALY

Midfielder Lameck Banda came on after the break for bottom placed Lecce in Saturday’s 1-0 away loss to mid-table side Sassuolo.

=USA

Defender Aime Mabika was an unused substitute in Sunday’s 2-1 home win over Toronto FC.

=SCOTLAND

-Rangers: Striker Fashion Sakala was an unused substitute in Saturday’s 2-2 away draw at Hibernian.

-Ayr United: Defender Frankie Musonda played the full 90 minutes for the Championship Division leader’s 2-1 away victory over second from bottom Cove Rangers.

=SERBIA

Klings Kangwa’s Red Star Belgrade took the weekend off to prepare for Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League home date against Maccabi Haifa as they battle to overturn a 3-2 first leg loss they suffered away in Israel on August 17.

=CROATIA

-Istra 1961: Midfielder Prince Mumba came on in the 70th minute of 10th positioned and bottom of the table Istra’s 1-1 home draw against 8th placed Rijeka on Sunday

–HNK Gorica: Striker Albert Kangwanda has yet to make his league debut for his new club following his move there a fortnight ago.

=DENMARK

-Midtjylland: Midfielder Edward Chilufya came on in the 67th minute of Saturday’s 2-0 home loss to Aarhus.

-Horsens:Midfielder and Chipolopolo vice-captain Lubambo Musonda side Horsens are in action on Monday night away to Odense.

=ENGLAND

-Leicester City: Striker Patson Daka came on in the 65th minute of Saturday’s 2-1 home loss to Southampton.

–Brighton: Brighton were 2-0 away winners in London at West Ham on Sunday in a match Chipolopolo midfielder and captain Enock Mwepu came on in the 85th minute.