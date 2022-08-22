9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, August 22, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

PRO’S HIT LIST:Samu and Phiri Light Up Weekend

By sports
54 views
0
Sports PRO'S HIT LIST:Samu and Phiri Light Up Weekend
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A first goal of the season in South Africa and another in Tanzania broke what was an otherwise quiet weekend of action by our featured overseas stars.

=TANZANIA
Moses Phiri scored Simba SC’S opener in the 42nd minute of Saturday’s 2-0 home win over Kagera Sugar on Sunday in a match midfielder Clatous Chama also featured.

=SOUTH AFRICA
-SuperSport United: Striker Gampani Lungu started for SuperSport in Sunday’s 0-0 home draw against Orlando Pirates in a game he was later substituted in the 76th minute.

-Amazulu: Midfielder Larry Bwalya missed Friday’s 3-2 away win over Swallows due to injury.

Forgotten striker Mwape Musonda was an unused sub on the Swallows bench.

-Mamelodi Sundowns/Sekhukhune United: Goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene was on the bench for Sundowns in Saturday’s 1-1 away draw at Sekhukhune.

His compatriot Toaster Nsabata started for the hosts together with midfielder Roderick Kabwe who was substituted in the 46th minute.

-Maritzburg United: Friday Samu scored his first PSL goal of the season in Saturday’s 2-1 home win over Chippa United in a game he played the full 90 minutes.

=ITALY
Midfielder Lameck Banda came on after the break for bottom placed Lecce in Saturday’s 1-0 away loss to mid-table side Sassuolo.

=USA
Defender Aime Mabika was an unused substitute in Sunday’s 2-1 home win over Toronto FC.

=SCOTLAND
-Rangers: Striker Fashion Sakala was an unused substitute in Saturday’s 2-2 away draw at Hibernian.

-Ayr United: Defender Frankie Musonda played the full 90 minutes for the Championship Division leader’s 2-1 away victory over second from bottom Cove Rangers.

=SERBIA
Klings Kangwa’s Red Star Belgrade took the weekend off to prepare for Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League home date against Maccabi Haifa as they battle to overturn a 3-2 first leg loss they suffered away in Israel on August 17.

=CROATIA
-Istra 1961: Midfielder Prince Mumba came on in the 70th minute of 10th positioned and bottom of the table Istra’s 1-1 home draw against 8th placed Rijeka on Sunday

HNK Gorica: Striker Albert Kangwanda has yet to make his league debut for his new club following his move there a fortnight ago.

=DENMARK
-Midtjylland: Midfielder Edward Chilufya came on in the 67th minute of Saturday’s 2-0 home loss to Aarhus.

-Horsens:Midfielder and Chipolopolo vice-captain Lubambo Musonda side Horsens are in action on Monday night away to Odense.

=ENGLAND

-Leicester City: Striker Patson Daka came on in the 65th minute of Saturday’s 2-1 home loss to Southampton.

Brighton: Brighton were 2-0 away winners in London at West Ham on Sunday in a match Chipolopolo midfielder and captain Enock Mwepu came on in the 85th minute.

Previous articleZambia Land Alliance expresses sadness of the demolition of over 300 houses

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

PRO’S HIT LIST:Samu and Phiri Light Up Weekend

A first goal of the season in South Africa and another in Tanzania broke what was an otherwise quiet...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Nkana Held by 10-man Warriors, Promoted Nchanga Post Victory

Sports sports - 1
Record 13-time Zambian champions Nkana have commenced the 2022/2023 FAZ Super League campaign on a sound note following a gritty home draw in Kitwe...
Read more

Power Dynamos, Zanaco Win, Lumwana Take Overnight Lead

Sports sports - 0
Power Dynamos and Zanaco, who underperformed last season, made bright starts to the 2022/2023 FAZ Super League campaign with key Week 1 away victories. Power...
Read more

Zesco United Visit Prison Leopards

Sports sports - 0
Zesco United is very eager to make a bright start to their 2022/2023 FAZ Super League campaign today away in Kabwe before Wednesday's big...
Read more

Zambia Battle Sierra Leone in 2022 U23 AFCON Qualifiers

Sports sports - 0
Zambia will face Sierra Leone in the Morocco 2023 U23 AFCON qualifiers. Young Chipolopolo date Sierra Leone in the second round in October after enjoying...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.