9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, August 22, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Woman’s Arm Rots After ‘Fake’ Family Planning Injection

By Support Editor
54 views
0
Economy Woman’s Arm Rots After ‘Fake’ Family Planning Injection
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A 31-year-old woman of Lusaka has had her arm amputated, after a self proclaimed medical doctor of Chazanga Compound allegedly administered a family planning injection on her.

The injection reportedly caused the arm to start rotting.

The woman is currently admitted to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) intensive Care unit in Lusaka.

Nancy Musonda of Lusaka West area, had the injection administered to her by a self-proclaimed medical doctor in Chazanga area, where she owns a shop.

The family of Ms. Musonda, says after the injection was administered to her left hand, it became swollen, before it started rotting and was eventually amputated.

Meanwhile, UTH Public Relations Officer, Natalie Mashikolo says Ms Musonda’s condition is critical.

Previous articleDr Munga warns against use of herbal medicine

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

EconomySupport Editor - 0

Woman’s Arm Rots After ‘Fake’ Family Planning Injection

A 31-year-old woman of Lusaka has had her arm amputated, after a self proclaimed medical doctor of Chazanga Compound...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

World Bank funded project to boost Liuwa tourism

Economy Chief Editor - 0
Minister of Tourism and Arts, Rodney Sikumba says government is implementing a World Bank funded project aimed at boosting tourism in Liuwa Plain National...
Read more

President Hichilema asks chiefs to take keen interest in use of CDF

Economy Chief Editor - 0
President Hakainde Hichilema has asked traditional leaders to take keen interest in the utilisation of Constituency Development Funds across the country. The President has...
Read more

Government to setup ethanol plants in provincial centres

Economy Chief Editor - 11
The Government will next year start constructing ethanol plants in provincial centres for blending fuel, as a measure to reduce the cost of petroleum...
Read more

New Dawn administration keen on economic development – President Hichilema

Economy Chief Editor - 5
President Hakainde Hichilema says his government has prioritized economic development in order to improve the welfare of the Zambian people. President Hichilema explained that his...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.