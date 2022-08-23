9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
General News
Police arrested man for allegedly defiling his 13-year old biological daughter

Police in Kitwe have arrested and detained a 38-year-old man for allegedly defiling his 13-year old biological daughter when the wife went out of town for a funeral.

Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer Sharon Zulu identified the suspect as Davies Fube of Chankalamu in Kamfinsa, Kitwe.

Ms. Zulu said the incest occurred between June 2022 and August 2022 in Chankalamu, Kitwe.

“Incest , reported at Kitwe Central Police Station (through Zamtan Police post), Occurred between June 2022 and August 2022 in Chankalamu Kamfisa compound in which Jennifer Kayula aged 32 of Zamtan compound reported that her daughter aged 13 of Chankalamu Kamfisa was allegedly defiled by her biological father M/Davies Fube aged 38 of Chankalamu Kamfinsa,” Ms. Zulu said.

She said the mother left the victim and other children in the custody of the aunt but Mr. Fube took them back home.

“Facts of the case are that between March 2022 and June 2022 the mother to the victim left home for a funeral in Solwezi and left her children including the victim in custody of the aunt who stays in Zamtan area of Kamfinsa, when she came back in June 2022 she was told that the father took the children to his place in Chankalamu, since then the children have been staying with the father,” she said.

‘It is further alleged that, whilst away she received information from the sister in marriage that her daughter was having a sexual relationship with the father, she then decided to report the matter to the police where a medical report ZP form 32B was issued to the victim and arrest was eventually made on the suspect David Fube the biological father to the victim,” Ms. Zulu said.

