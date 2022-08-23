Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba says his personnel is ready ahead of the forthcoming by-elections slated for September 15, 2022 in Kabushi and Kwacha constituencies, respectively on the Copperbelt province.

And the Inspector General of police has assured the nation that the issue concerning the gassing of people across the nation will not be left alone until a logical conclusion is attained.

The Kabushi and Kwacha Constituency seats held by Bowman Lusambo and Joseph Malanji , respectively, fell vacant after the Constitutional Court nullified the results after a petition.

Mr. Kajoba said the police has constituted a team to ensure that certain individuals who were involved in gassing of people on the Copperbelt are held accountable for what happened to most Zambians.

Inspector General said when he paid a courtesy call on Copperbelt province Minister Elisha Matambo that the police will ensure that peace prevails while law and order is maintained , during campaigns and after elections.

“As you are aware, Copperbelt province will be going to the polls in the two by-elections in Kabushi and Kwacha constituencies respectively.

“ My coming here is also to prepare the ground and plan on how best we are going to police the two by-elections,” he said.

The Inspector General of Police added that elections attract a hive of activities which sometimes culminates into electoral violence and other electoral related crimes.

Zambia police as an institution tasked with the responsibility to preserve peace, maintain law and order, they are more than ready to stop such bad vices.

Policing an election is not an easy undertaking and it takes critical planning and preparations if a violent free election is to be delivered which is a key prerequisite to free and fair elections in line with the democratic tenets.

“We will mobilize and deploy adequate numbers of officers to ensure police presence as a proactive measure of preserving peace.

“ In doing so, we are going to divide constituencies into smaller and manageable zones to easily conduct foot and motorized patrols in an effort to enhance police presence,” he said.

He said the police preparedness will be able to facilitate free and fair by-elections in terms of security for the people in the two constituencies to freely exercise their democratic rights.

And addressing police officers at Levy Mwanawasa , Inspector General Kajoba reminded them of their professional ethics and conduct saying they were the fiber of the Zambia police service.