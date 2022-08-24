Chitambo District Commissioner, Evans Chola has advised enumerators engaged to conduct the Census of Population and Housing to be professional as they carry out their duties.

Mr. Chola who is also the District Census Committee Chairperson, says the country is depending on them to produce important information that will help in planning for future government programmes.

ZANIS reports that the DC was speaking when he addressed enumerators and supervisors during the launch of the activity in the district.

He has further urged the enumerators to be patient as their payments will be paid in the shortest possible time.

“Don’t worry about your money, it will surely come. Also, I advise you that stop threatening your friends that you are connected to me. You are all my children so when you have any grievance, kindly follow the correct channel and protocol,” he said.

Mr. Chola has also called on members of the public to freely give out information to the Census enumerators as it will help government in the planning process and decision-making of how resources are supposed to be allocated.

Meanwhile, some people in the district have expressed ignorance about Census activities taking place in the area.

One of the residents, Jonathan Mpundu said many people may refuse to give them information as they are not aware of the Census exercise.

“I am not aware that Census has started and I know I’m not the only one. Government should start publicity so that people are aware,” he said.

And one of the supervisors, Oscar Kunda thanked government for giving many youths the opportunity to have short-term employment whose returns will improve their livelihoods.