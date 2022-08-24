9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Lusaka Province in K4 Million boost for personal emoluments

By Support Editor
54 views
0
Economy Lusaka Province in K4 Million boost for personal emoluments
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Government has released Four Million Kwacha to the Lusaka province administration for personal related emoluments.

Provincial Permanent Secretary, Robert Kamalata says government also released more than Two million Kwacha earlier this year, and that the Four Million will further reduce the monies that government owes to the employees and retirees among the 34 departments under the provincial administration.

Mr Kalamata said a total of Eleven Million Kwacha is owed to employees and retirees in terms of settling-in allowances, loading and unloading, leave and travel benefits and long service bonuses among others.

He told ZANIS in an interview that Government has made progress in reducing the backlog which dates as far back as 2010.

Mr Kamalata said that a number of officers and retirees have been paid and that more will receive their monies with the release of the Four Million Kwacha.

.The Lusaka Province Permanent secretary also announced that the Provincial Health Office has received Two Million Kwacha for the personal related emoluments and that officers have already started receiving their dues.

He  noted that government has improved the disbursement of Recurrent Departmental Charges (RDCs) stating that the province has been receiving its monthly allocation consistently.

Previous articleBe professional-Census enumerators urged

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

EconomySupport Editor - 0

Lusaka Province in K4 Million boost for personal emoluments

Government has released Four Million Kwacha to the Lusaka province administration for personal related emoluments. Provincial Permanent Secretary, Robert Kamalata...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Increased littering in Lusaka City worries Kamalata

Economy Support Editor - 13
Government has expressed concern with the continued littering of the Central Business District in the capital city. Lusaka province Permanent secretary Robert Kamalata says the...
Read more

Mkushi Mining Economy Nosedives

Economy Chief Editor - 1
Following the unexpected closure of mining activities after failing to meet the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) conditions, the social-economic situation in Mkushi Town...
Read more

Kamalata talks to community leaders in hostile compound of Chibolya to accept Enumerators

Economy Support Editor - 2
 Government has engaged community leaders in various compounds of Lusaka to help reach out to residents especially in hostile communities during the 2022 census...
Read more

Woman’s Arm Rots After ‘Fake’ Family Planning Injection

Economy Support Editor - 5
A 31-year-old woman of Lusaka has had her arm amputated, after a self proclaimed medical doctor of Chazanga Compound allegedly administered a family planning...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.