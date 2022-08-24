Opposition Political Party stakeholders have expressed divergent views when congratulating a renowned lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube popularly known as KBF for launching the Zambia Must Prosper Political Party.

The Socialist Party President Fred M’membe sent a congratulatory message to Mr Fube on behalf of the leadership and membership of his Party, stating that the country needs more voices, representation and political parties.

“What our country needs is more unity in diversity and patriotism and I wish Mr Fube all the best,” Mr M’membe stated

And Patriots for Economic Progress (PEP) President Sean Tembo stated that one strange thing that came out of Mr Fube’s Political Launch yesterday is that, he declared to fix President Hakainde Hichilema in whatever way he wishes, despite Zambia being a Democratic Republic, there is no sane person who can form a political party to fix a person unlike Problems Zambians are facing.

Mr Tembo mentioned that to start with, why would someone form a Political Party to fix an individual and the questions Mr Fube should answer are that, why fixing President Hichilema instead of coming up with a Plan for a country.

He added that according to Mr Fube, he wants to fix President Hichilema for issues such as increasing the Constituency Development Funds (CDF), employing 11,400 plus health workers, employing 30,490 teachers, and introducing freedom of movement and association.

“If these among others are the reasons why Mr Bwalya wants to ‘fix’ the ‘Fixer’ then, he is in Politics for wrong reasons,” he said

Mr Tembo said that Zambians need a Political Party that will enhance the fundamental principles of the fresh air that has been given by President Hichilema.

He added that today, Political Parties are freely wearing their party regalia in public without being harassed, civil servants are commenting on political matters without being beaten by cadres, and Political Leaders are insulting the President without being arrested, so why must we go back? Mr Tembo asked

“How about coming up with a Political Party to further reduce the cost of living, employ more youths, give investor confidence and others,” he said

Mr Tembo cited that clearly, Mr Fube seems to be in politics for personal vendettas and frustrations.



Meanwhile, Patriotic Front (PF) Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa noted that the formation of a political party by Mr Fube is a noble political venture that he has embarked on and only him is the master of his destiny.

Mr Sampa said that stranger than fiction that Mr Fube’s political disposition has been with both the current President Hakainde Hichilema and the former President Edgar Lungu.

“The congratulatory message from his now arch rival President HH is indeed very magnanimous,” he said

He cited that there is no need for him to remind Mr Fube on how his political party was deregistered within a week of being launched in 2014 post Sata’s death and the PF Mulungushi convention.

“All I can say is congratulations to KBF for having successfully launched his party Zambia Must Prosper yesterday,” he cited

Mr Sampa highlighted that the intra and inter party democracy does not only have to flourish, but has to be seen to flourish, thus the voice of the majority ordinary masses must be allowed to prevail freely without undue interference, be it through abuse of the judiciary.

Kelvin Bwalya Fube who’s popularly known as KBF launched his projected Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP) political party yesterday at Mulungushi Kenneth Kaunda International Conference Centre.

Speaking during the launch of the political party, Mr Fube highlighted that he has plans of contesting in the 2026 General Elections as his newly launched party is no longer part of the United Party for National Development (UPND) Alliance.

He has criticized that the UPND Government has failed to make decisions aimed at reducing the high cost of living Zambians have been subjected to since assuming office.

Mr Fube has since urged Zambians to begin preparing for a leadership change that will enable them to jump out of poverty.

He said that Zambians should not be treated to rhetoric leadership with no clear-cut plan to create jobs for ordinary people.

Mr Fube, a former member of the Patriotic Front the former ruling party, was among other political parties who came on board to form the UPND Alliance and championed for regime change during the 2021 General Elections which saw the UPND emerge victorious, though he has been in the background until now when he has re-launched the Zambia Must Prosper Political Party.

Mr Fube has therefore called on Zambians especially the youths to stop relying on free things and accompany him in establishing the new Zambia with ideas that can change their livelihood and lifestyles for the better.