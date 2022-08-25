The ruling UPND has pledged to carryout peaceful campaigns ahead of the Luangwa council chairperson by-election scheduled for September 15, 2022.

UPND Lusaka Province chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta says the ruling party is committed to upholding peace and will show the people of Luangwa that elections can be held in a peaceful environment.

Mr. Mwaliteta said in an interview in Luangwa that the ruling party members are hereby advised to be peaceful in their campaigns warning that anyone found wanting will face the wrath of the Law.

The UPND has already proven to the people of Luangwa that it is development oriented through the various developmental programs ,Mr. Mwaliteta said, citing the increased Constitution Development Fund as one of the major developments in the UPND administration.

Mr. Mwaliteta has also called on the youth in the province to take advantage of the constituency development Fund and contribute to the development of the district.

“The fund is helping many women and youth to engage in lucrative activities, our youths have been sponsored in both secondary and tertiary education and we will see schools and health facilities being upgraded among others,” he said.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia ( ECZ ) set Thursday, September 15, 2022, as the date on which to hold the Luangwa Council Chairperson by-election in Lusaka Province.

ECZ Corporate Affairs Manager Patricia Luhanga said the vacancy in Luangwa District was due to the dismissal of the appeal by the Constitutional Court, following the nullification of the seat by the Local Government Tribunal.