Napsa Stars have moved house across Lusaka to National Heroes Stadium for the 2022/2023 season.

The promoted Lusaka club has traditionally play its home games at the iconic Woodlands Stadium since 2012.

Napsa will get a feel of their new home as early as this Saturday when they host Nkwazi there in a Lusaka derby.

“We had a chat with the team and everyone is excited about this development. Now we just call on our current and potential supporters to rally behind us even at this new home stadium,” Napsa Stars CEO Ponga Liwewe said in a statement.

“We want to wean ourselves off the mother company and generate our own revenue.

“But we are also looking at the huge population in that sector and we know a lot of people in that area need a team like NAPSA Stars to keep them entertained.”

Napsa fill the void at Heroes left by demoted Lusaka Dynamos who occasionally played their home matches there.

Green Buffaloes left Heroes next door neighbours Independence Stadium a couple years ago and now play their home games at a more central location in the Capital at Edwin Emboela Stadium.