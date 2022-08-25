President Hakainde Hichilema says Zambia values bilateral relations with other countries as they play an important role in the development of the country.

ZANIS reports that President Hichilema was speaking when outgoing Georgian Ambassador to South Africa who is also accredited to Zambia, Beka Dvali and Italian Ambassador to Zambia Antonino Maggiore bid farewell to President Hichilema at state house in Lusaka today.

President Hichilema said Zambia wants to take lessons from the developmental journeys of Georgia and Italy.

The Head of State said that Zambia would also love to enhance its relations with Georgia and Italy in the areas of trade and investment.

President Hichilema noted that apart from Italy’s infrastructure development contribution to Zambia, the Italian President’s visit to the country this year was historical and the birth of many more bilateral relations.

The President appreciated Italy’s contribution before, during and after Zambia’s electoral process last year.

He wished both Ambassadors well as they take up their new roles.

And Both Ambassadors reiterated the developmental relations with Zambia.