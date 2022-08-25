9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, August 25, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

President Hichilema lauds bilateral relationship

By Support Editor
54 views
0
Economy President Hichilema lauds bilateral relationship
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema says Zambia values bilateral relations with other countries as they play an important role in the development of the country.

ZANIS reports that President Hichilema was speaking when outgoing Georgian Ambassador to South Africa who is also accredited to Zambia, Beka Dvali and Italian Ambassador to Zambia Antonino Maggiore bid farewell to President Hichilema at state house in Lusaka today.
President Hichilema said Zambia wants to take lessons from the developmental journeys of Georgia and Italy.

The Head of State  said that Zambia would also love to enhance its relations with Georgia and Italy in the areas of trade and investment.

President Hichilema noted that apart from Italy’s infrastructure development contribution to Zambia, the Italian President’s visit to the country this year was historical and the birth of many more bilateral relations.

The President appreciated Italy’s contribution before, during and after Zambia’s electoral process last year.

He wished both Ambassadors well as they take up their new roles.

And Both Ambassadors reiterated the developmental relations with Zambia.

Previous articleUPND business executive accepts Party’s decision to re-adopt candidates who lost elections

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

EconomySupport Editor - 0

President Hichilema lauds bilateral relationship

President Hakainde Hichilema says Zambia values bilateral relations with other countries as they play an important role in the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Lusaka Province in K4 Million boost for personal emoluments

Economy Support Editor - 2
Government has released Four Million Kwacha to the Lusaka province administration for personal related emoluments. Provincial Permanent Secretary, Robert Kamalata says government also released more...
Read more

Increased littering in Lusaka City worries Kamalata

Economy Support Editor - 14
Government has expressed concern with the continued littering of the Central Business District in the capital city. Lusaka province Permanent secretary Robert Kamalata says the...
Read more

Mkushi Mining Economy Nosedives

Economy Chief Editor - 1
Following the unexpected closure of mining activities after failing to meet the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) conditions, the social-economic situation in Mkushi Town...
Read more

Kamalata talks to community leaders in hostile compound of Chibolya to accept Enumerators

Economy Support Editor - 2
 Government has engaged community leaders in various compounds of Lusaka to help reach out to residents especially in hostile communities during the 2022 census...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.