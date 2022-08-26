Three children of Kasasa village in Mpulungu district have died in unclear circumstances while two adults are nursing serious injuries in hospital.

The three children aged nine, five and two years old met their fate while playing with an unknown gadget which exploded killing them instantly and injuring the other two persons.

Northern Province Minister Leonard Mbao, who rushed to the scene and later visited the victims at the hospital, confirmed the incident to ZANIS which happened yesterday.

Mr. Mbao, who is also Mpulungu area Member of Parliament, described the incident as regrettable.

He said investigations to establish the cause of the explosion have been instituted.

And Mpulungu District Commissioner, Geard Sikazwe, who accompanied the minister, identified the deceased as Promise Simusokwe aged two, Philip Simbeye aged nine and five year old Richard Sinkala.

Mr. Sikazwe also named the casualties as Everlyn Nachilima aged 44 and Ronald Simutowe aged 24 years, a census enumerator who was on duty.

Meanwhile, Laban Musonda, a nurse who was found attending to the victims, informed the minister that the two sustained multiple fractures but are in a stable condition.