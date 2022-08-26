9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, August 26, 2022
Economy
Updated:

Zambia expects to raise US$92 million from tobacco sales

By Chief Editor
Zambia expects to increase its tobacco harvest by a quarter and generate $92 million from leaf sales at the close of the marketing season in September.

By August 12 2022, the country’s tobacco growers had sold 35 million kg of leaf through the approval sales floors against projected sales of 33 million kg.

Flue-cured Virginia accounted for 27 million kg and burley represented 6 million kg of the leaf sales.

Agriculture Minister Reuben Mtolo Phiri told the International Tobacco Growers Association’s Africa Congress in Lusaka that the sector had performed well during the season despite various headwinds coupled with low investment.

He said the government is committed to creating an investment-friendly environment.

“The government is now in the process of enacting a new legal framework for the industry that will bring about effective regulation and foresee improved private stakeholder participation across the tobacco value chain,” said Mr Phiri.

Zambia’s eighth national development plan emphasizes crop diversification and increasing profitability among all actors within the value chain.

