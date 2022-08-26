Zesco United coach Mumamba Numba says they are determined to put a smile on the faces of their supporters this Saturday when they host bogey side and defending FAZ Super League champions Red Arrows in a Week 2 fixture at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Arrows collected back-to-back league win over Zesco in the 2021/2022 season that saw the latter surrender the title on their way to finishing first and second respectively.

The humiliation didn’t end there for Zesco, as Arrows went on to beat them 3-0 on August 1 in a pre-season tournament in Lusaka.

“For us, we are looking at Red Arrows with wounds that we are still nursing. They beat us last season in the league both home and away and during the four-team tournament so this is an opportunity for us to put a smile on the faces of our supporters,” Numba said.

Both teams head into their second game of the season after starting the campaign with a point each.

Arrows were held 0-0 at home by promoted Napsa Stars while Zesco blew away a one-nil first half lead away to Prison Leopards where they finished 1-1 in Kabwe.

Both sides are playing continental football this season with Arrows participating in the CAF Champions League where they will play Angolan club CD Primeiro Agosto.

Zesco is in the CAF Confederation Cup where they are on bye from September’s preliminary stage.

They will enter the competition in the second where they await the winner of the Royal AM of South Africa versus Eswatini club Mbabane Highlanders first round tie.

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE FIXTURES

WEEK 2

27/08/2022

Green Eagles-FC MUZA

Green Buffaloes-Chambishi

Zanaco-Nchanga Rangers

Napsa Stars-Nkwazi

Kabwe Warriors-Forest Rangers

Kansanshi Dynamos-Prison

Leopards

13h00:Buildcon-Nkana

15h00:Zesco United-Red Arrows

28/08/2022

Power Dynamos-Lumwana Radiants