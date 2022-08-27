Luangeni Member of Parliament Moses Moyo says President Hakainde Hichilema has restored the sense of hope among citizens since coming into office, last August.

Mr Moyo says the Head of State has set a tone that he ( President Hichilema ) wants to ensure that development reaches all corners of the country through a decentralisation approach.

Mr Moyo, who is also the Second Speaker of the National Assembly, in an interview said that it with this view that President Hichilema is frequently engaging with the traditional leaders and attending traditional ceremonies,

The lawmaker explains that this is because the Republican President appreciates the role of culture in advancing the welfare of the people.

“President Hichilema has been to traditional ceremonies in his one year in office showing the importance he attaches to culture and tradition. This initiative is targeted at uniting the people of Zambia,” he said.

Mr Moyo said President Hichilema’s governance is focused on taking development to the ordinary Zambians especially those in the rural parts of the country.

He said the Head of State is taking empowerment programs and developmental projects without looking at tribe or political inclinations.

“President Hichilema is very focused on promoting peace and unity using the One Zambia One Nation motto,” Mr Moyo said.