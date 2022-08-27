9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, August 27, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

HH has restored the sense of hope among citizens since coming into office – Moyo

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
Headlines HH has restored the sense of hope among citizens since coming into...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Luangeni Member of Parliament Moses Moyo says President Hakainde Hichilema has restored the sense of hope among citizens since coming into office, last August.

Mr Moyo says the Head of State has set a tone that he ( President Hichilema ) wants to ensure that development reaches all corners of the country through a decentralisation approach.

Mr Moyo, who is also the Second Speaker of the National Assembly, in an interview said that it with this view that President Hichilema is frequently engaging with the traditional leaders and attending traditional ceremonies,

The lawmaker explains that this is because the Republican President appreciates the role of culture in advancing the welfare of the people.

“President Hichilema has been to traditional ceremonies in his one year in office showing the importance he attaches to culture and tradition. This initiative is targeted at uniting the people of Zambia,” he said.

Mr Moyo said President Hichilema’s governance is focused on taking development to the ordinary Zambians especially those in the rural parts of the country.

He said the Head of State is taking empowerment programs and developmental projects without looking at tribe or political inclinations.

“President Hichilema is very focused on promoting peace and unity using the One Zambia One Nation motto,” Mr Moyo said.

Previous articleGovernment expresses concern with the number of youths not accessing tertiary education

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

HH has restored the sense of hope among citizens since coming into office – Moyo

Luangeni Member of Parliament Moses Moyo says President Hakainde Hichilema has restored the sense of hope among citizens since...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

SANAC disappointed with LAZ statement on Lusambo and Malanji eligibility

Headlines Chief Editor - 13
The Southern Africa Network Against Corruption (SANAC) has expressed displeasure over the statement issued by the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) on the rejection...
Read more

Constitutional Court sets September 9 as day for hearing Bowman Lusambo and Joseph Malanji case

Headlines Chief Editor - 28
The Constitutional Court has dismissed the urgent application by former Patriotic Front(PF) Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo and his former Kwacha counterpart Joseph...
Read more

ECZ Rejects nomination of PF candidate Bowman Lusambo

Headlines Chief Editor - 19
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has rejected the nomination papers for former Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo on the basis that he...
Read more

LAZ calls for urgent constitutional reforms

Headlines Chief Editor - 21
The Law Association of Zambia LAZ says there is need for urgent constitutional reforms to address the various lacunae in the Country’s current legislation. Law...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.