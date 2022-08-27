Government has reiterated its commitment to unlock the potential of the livestock subsector in the country.

Minister of Fisheries and Livestock, Makozo Chikote says Government will achieve this by partnering with the private sector in addressing challenges that hinder the sector’s growth.

Mr. Chikote said some livestock farmers in Southern Province would now be protected from financial losses that arise due to theft, disease and adverse climate conditions through Inclusive Livestock Insurance.

He said this in a speech read for him by the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock Director, Mwambilwa Kabemba during the launch of the Inclusive Livestock Insurance Project in Mazabuka on Thursday.

The launch of the inclusive livestock insurance was as a result of collaborative efforts from the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, Financial Sector Deepening (FSD) Zambia, and Mayfair Insurance among others.

The project will be piloted in Mazabuka, Choma and Kalomo District.

And FSD Zambia Chief Executive Officer Engwase Mwale said the aim of the project was to improve and increase access to high value and comprehensive agriculture insurance products for small holder farmers, particularly those who grow crops and reared cattle.

Mrs. Mwale said the tenure of the project was four years and 30, 000 smallholder livestock farmers were being targeted countrywide.

Meanwhile, Chief Hanjalika of the Tonga people of Mazabuka said the insurance package would help improve the lives of people in his chiefdom.

Chief Hanjalika however, said for the program to succeed in the area; more veterinary assistants had to be recruited to monitor the growth of livestock.

The Chief made these remarks through his representative. Fred Mooya.