FAZ Super Division champions Red Arrows have edged Zesco United 1-0 away at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Forward Saddam Yusuf Phiri’s 39th minute goal helped Arrows to continue their recent dominance over Zesco.

Arrows collected back-to-back league win over Zesco in the 2021/2022 season that saw the latter surrender the title on their way to finishing first and second respectively.

It was a battle of Zambia’s CAF club competition envoys.

This was the Airmen’s first win of the season on day-two of the competition having forced a home goalless draw against Napsa Stars in the league opener.

Zesco are winless after last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Prison Leopards in Kabwe.

Meanwhile, Nchanga Rangers have gone top of the table after coming from behind to stun Zanaco 2-1 away in Lusaka on Saturday.

Newly promoted side Nchanga have six points from their first two matches of the season.

FAZ Super Division 2 Results

Buildcon 1-3 Nkana FC

Green Buffaloes 2-0 Chambishi

Green Eagles 1-0 FC MUZA

Kabwe Warriors 0-1 Forest Rangers

Kansanshi Dynamos 0-2 Prison Leopards

NAPSA Stars 0-0 Nkwazi

ZANACO 1-2 Nchanga Rangers

ZESCO United 0-1 Red Arrows