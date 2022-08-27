The Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation(ZESCO) has expressed concern at the continued vandalism of cables and equipment on its Chipata – Chadiza power line project whose aim is to connect the area to the national grid.

ZESCO Spokesperson, Henry Kapata speaking on the sidelines of Kulamba traditional ceremony of the Chewa people taking place in Katete district that the utility company is carrying out a number of expansion projects in Eastern province to connect some districts to the national grid.

Mr Kapata said some districts such as Chadiza were still getting power from ESCOM of Malawi across the border and the company wants all these to be on the national power line.

Mr Kapata however indicated that the continued vandalism on the works is derailing the project but expressed optimism this will soon be resolved.

” We are experiencing high incidents of vandalism on our transformers , cables and other pieces of machinery which is derailing our progress,” said Mr Kapata.

Mr Kapata reiterated the company’s commitment to providing electricity to all Zambians and ensuring customer satisfaction.

“We are a power firm we remain committed to providing our customers electricity to their expectations,” he said.

Mr kapata says the power utility company is proud to be premium sponsors of the 2022 Kulamba traditional ceremony in katete district

“As you can see the company has branded the pavilion and the main arena as part of our sponsorship to the ceremony,” he indicated.

Mr Kapata said as part of its social corporate responsibility, the company has provided power to the venue of the ceremony free of charge, distributing free energy bulb savers and carrying out sensitization.

The ZESCO Spokesperson also said the company has also provided branding of the area and other logistical support.

Mr Kapata said this is all aimed at ensuring that the ceremony is held smoothly and Zambians across the country enjoy the event.