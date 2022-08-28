9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, August 28, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Be firm in condemning homesexuality, Copperbelt Minister Matambo urges church

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
Headlines Be firm in condemning homesexuality, Copperbelt Minister Matambo urges church
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Copperbelt Province Minister, Elisha Matambo has urged the church to rise to the occasion and condemn home sexuality that he says is slowly becoming a norm in Zambia. Mr. Matambo says the church should stand firm and ensure that homosexuality is condemned in totality.

Speaking in Luanshya when he graced the 16th Zambia annual conference by the United Methodist Church today, Mr Matambo said that Zambia will remain a Christian nation and that such acts have no space in the country.

The minister said that the government is concerned on the matter adding that the church should rise against all odds and condemn the vice.

“Homosexuality is not just a sin but something that is against the order of the order of nature, “ he emphasised.

However, Mr. Matambo has commended the church on the various humanitarian programmes it is providing to the general public.

The church is in many areas partnering with government in the provision of education, health and clean water to the vulnerable citizens in the country.

And United Methodist Church Bishop Kasap Owan says the church condemn all forms of anti-social vices, homosexuality inclusive.

Bishop Owan says his church has, and will always advocate respect for the authority of the Bible which condemns all forms of homosexuality.

It is in this perspective that members of the clergy should always remember to practice good and not evil.

Previous articlePower Dynamos Go To Number One

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Be firm in condemning homesexuality, Copperbelt Minister Matambo urges church

Copperbelt Province Minister, Elisha Matambo has urged the church to rise to the occasion and condemn home sexuality that...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

UPND to report Candidates planning to cause a second of Nominations to ACC

Headlines Chief Editor - 6
The United Party for National Development (UPND) has said that it will on Monday report to the Anti-Corruption Commission(ACC) the candidates that it...
Read more

HH has restored the sense of hope among citizens since coming into office – Moyo

Headlines Chief Editor - 25
Luangeni Member of Parliament Moses Moyo says President Hakainde Hichilema has restored the sense of hope among citizens since coming into office, last August. Mr...
Read more

SANAC disappointed with LAZ statement on Lusambo and Malanji eligibility

Headlines Chief Editor - 22
The Southern Africa Network Against Corruption (SANAC) has expressed displeasure over the statement issued by the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) on the rejection...
Read more

Constitutional Court sets September 9 as day for hearing Bowman Lusambo and Joseph Malanji case

Headlines Chief Editor - 34
The Constitutional Court has dismissed the urgent application by former Patriotic Front(PF) Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo and his former Kwacha counterpart Joseph...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.