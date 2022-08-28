Copperbelt Province Minister, Elisha Matambo has urged the church to rise to the occasion and condemn home sexuality that he says is slowly becoming a norm in Zambia. Mr. Matambo says the church should stand firm and ensure that homosexuality is condemned in totality.

Speaking in Luanshya when he graced the 16th Zambia annual conference by the United Methodist Church today, Mr Matambo said that Zambia will remain a Christian nation and that such acts have no space in the country.

The minister said that the government is concerned on the matter adding that the church should rise against all odds and condemn the vice.

“Homosexuality is not just a sin but something that is against the order of the order of nature, “ he emphasised.

However, Mr. Matambo has commended the church on the various humanitarian programmes it is providing to the general public.

The church is in many areas partnering with government in the provision of education, health and clean water to the vulnerable citizens in the country.

And United Methodist Church Bishop Kasap Owan says the church condemn all forms of anti-social vices, homosexuality inclusive.

Bishop Owan says his church has, and will always advocate respect for the authority of the Bible which condemns all forms of homosexuality.

It is in this perspective that members of the clergy should always remember to practice good and not evil.