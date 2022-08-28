Mafinga Member of Parliament Robert Chabinga has commended the Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba for deploying paramilitary police officers to Mafinga district.

Mr. Chabinga stated that government is concerned with the increased killings of innocent people on suspicion of practicing witchcraft in Mafinga district.

Recently, Headperson Chitente, Emmanuel Mugala, 59, was shot at by unknown people and died on the way to the hospital.

He said that the paramilitary police officers who arrived in the district yesterday will help to track down hired assailants popularly known as “Wajambazi”.

Mr. Chabinga appealed to the local people to work hand in hand with the police to curb the ruthless killings saying this will affect development of not curbed.

He thanked the Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba for the quick response to increased insecurity in the area by deploying 30 paramilitary police officers to the area.

“We have lost a lot of innocent souls through the increased ruthless killings which have rocked our district and police command is concerned hence the deployment of 30 police officers to help in bringing sanity in this district, ” said Mr. Chabinga.

Meanwhile, President Hakainde Hichilema says traditional ceremonies play an important role in promoting nationalism and preservation of the country’s cultural heritage.

President Hichilema said traditional leaders are also key stakeholders towards the development process of the country.

The President says his administration will for this reason continue supporting all traditional ceremonies he said are vehicles of national unity.

President Hichilema said n Muyombe yesterday during the Vinkhakanimba ceremony of the Tumbuka people of Mafinga Town , in a speech read on his behalf by Muchinga Province Minister Henry Sikazwe.

He also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to continue encouraging traditional ceremonies as a way of preserving the country’s national identify.

“Traditional ceremonies have a potential to promote cultural tourism and bring a boost in local incomes, ” said President Hichilema.

Chief Muyombe said the traditional leadership is not in competition with the government but plays a complimentary role in serving the people.

Speaking through his representative Paul Muwowo , the traditional ruler also commended government for the various achievements in their one year in office.

Among the achievements in the new dawn administration one year in office as, he pointed out, included the recruitment of over 40, 000 civil servants and the increment in the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocation from K1.6 million to K25.7 million.

Others includes the increased social cash transfer funds and number of SCT beneficiaries.

Meanwhile The Vinkhakanimba ceremony is held to celebrate the first chief of the Tumbuka people who ruled in the 17th century.

The Vinkhakanimba traditional ceremony as not been held in the last two years due to the COVID -19 outbreak and eventual restrictions imposed by government.

It was attended by Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Henry Mukungule and several other government officials.

And Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba has deployed 30 heavily armed paramilitary police officers in Mafinga Town of Muchinga Province to curb the escalating suspected ritual killings in the rural town..