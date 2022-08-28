9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, August 28, 2022
Power Dynamos Go To Number One

Power Dynamos toasted their first home game of the season with a commanding 3-1 victory over promoted Lumwana Radiants at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

The Kitwe side made it two out of two after starting the campaign with a 1-0 away win over Nkwazi.

A Kennedy Musonda brace took Power to the summit after finding the target in the 37th and 50th minutes.

Musonda could have left with the ball but Lumwana goalkeeper Fred Wambinji denied him twice in both halves.

Benjamin Mukanda cut Powers lead when he nodded in Richard Zulu’s free kick.

But Power put some distance over that margin when Kilo Mwepu blasted in a stoppage time goal that was crowned with a roaring applause from a satisfied and packed Arthur Davies crowd.

Power displace promoted Nchanga Rangers from the number one spot who led overnight after beating Zanaco 2-1 away in Lusaka.

