9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, August 29, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

2 500 community health workers trained in healthcare management

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
General News 2 500 community health workers trained in healthcare management
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Rotary International President Jennifer Jones says her club has so trained 2500 community healthcare providers in healthcare management.

Ms Jones explains that the Rotary International embarked on training of community healthcare providers as a way to increase impact in the implementation of the “Malaria free Zambia” program by making healthcare services more accessible.

Speaking during a Media briefing at Lusaka’s Neelkanth Sarovar Hotel yesterday, Ms. Jones said the development will in the end saturate communities with the needed community health workers.

” We have it within our capacity to be able to tackle malaria and reduce the cases by 90%. This is something that we have been doing for the better part of the year and 2,500 community health workers is the target for us to be able to train to get saturation in the community with health workers needed to touch individual families, ‘ she disclosed.

The Rotary International has partnered with the World Vision and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation who have each contributed US $ 2 million to collectively come up with US $ 6 million investment in the Malaria free Zambia program.

“This program of scale is Malaria Free Zambia. It is a partnership between Rotary International, World Vision and the Melinda and Bill Gates Foundation.

“ We have implementing partners here in the country but our ability each one of us as an organization is to put US $ million to make a total of US $ 6 million into the community.

“ And these funds are being used to create a public health infrastructure of community health workers to tackle the disease of malaria” she said

With malaria being the number one killer, especially under five children, the program is being implemented in Central and Muchinga Provinces.

It aims to reduce prevalence of the disease up to 90% by ensuring that patients are tested and treated at early stage of the illness.

Ms. Jones expressed happiness with government’s support and commitment to provide technical support in the implementation of the program.

Ms. Jones has so far visited the Rotary international funded projects in the country as part of the mandate of her office.

Previous articleNot a saviour, but a welcome upgrade: an assessment Hichilema’s first year in office

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

2 500 community health workers trained in healthcare management

Rotary International President Jennifer Jones says her club has so trained 2500 community healthcare providers in healthcare management. Ms Jones...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Ndola City Council officially hands over K 2.4 million to institutions that enrolled students

General News Chief Editor - 1
Ndola City Council has officially handed over K 2,425,000 to institutions that enrolled students who successfully applied for skills development bursaries under the Chifubu...
Read more

Bus drivers and conductors union to maintain order following the ejection of cadres from bus stations

General News Chief Editor - 10
The Bus drivers and conductors union ( BDCU ) on the Copperbelt province has embarked on a vigorous inspection to ensure sanity...
Read more

Government expresses concern with the number of youths not accessing tertiary education

General News Chief Editor - 5
The government say it is concerned that most youths in the region are unable to further their education after grade 12. Northwestern province Permanent Secretary,...
Read more

We are supposed to review the curriculum every after 5 years-BETUZ

General News Chief Editor - 1
The Basic Education Teachers Union of Zambia (BETUZ) commends the New Dawn Administration for being keen on setting up new policies in the education...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.