A 32-year-old man of Chifunabuli District in Luapula Province has been arrested after allegedly defiling an 11 years old girl.

Confirming the incident to ZANIS, Chifunabuli District Commissioner, Adam Banda said the incident happened on 25th August, 2022 at the minor’s residence.

“I can confirm a case of defilement of an 11-year-old girl which happened on August 25, 2022 in Chisoyo Village in Chief Mwansakombe’s Chiefdom at the minor’s residence,” he said.

He identified the accused as Sidu Mwansa, the uncle of the victim.

“Brief facts are that on the material day, Mwansa who is the young brother to the victim’s father remained home alone with the girl and while the girl was sweeping the house around 07:00 hours, the suspect took advantage of her and defiled her,” he revealed.

He said on the same day, the minor informed her mother who later reported the case to Chifunabuli Police.

“After the incident, the girl informed her mother identified as Grace Mwansa aged 28 years of the same abode who reported the case to Chifunabuli Police on the same day at around 18:10 hours,” he said.

Dr. Banda disclosed that Checkups revealed that she sustained bruises on her private parts and she was bleeding.

Police have since arrested the suspect and will appear in court soon.