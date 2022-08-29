Nkana coach Beston has hailed Kalampa’s first win of the new FAZ Super Division season.

Nkana on Saturday thumped Buildcon 3-1 away at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola to move to four points after two matches played.

In a post-match interview, Chambeshi said the victory over Buildcon will boost players confidence.

“We were playing a team which is unpredictable Buildcon but I am happy today we have scored three goals which is good for the team,” Quicksilver told reporters.

“I think the win has brought a lot of confidence in the boys.”

Chambeshi wants Nkana to be clinical in front.

“I think we played very well but we didn’t have a final killer-pass,” he said.

Buildcon coach Nchimunya Mweetwa was defiant after the club’s second successive loss in the season.

This was Mweetwa’s first game in-charge of the Ndola club.

“We tried to come back in the game after conceding in the first half. We gave them the goals in the first half,” he said.

Mweetwa believes in the depleted squad Buildcon have hastily assembled for the 2022/23 season.

“We scored one goal so that means the players are ok for the league.”