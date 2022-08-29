9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, August 29, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Lusaka Archbishop Alick Banda advises Councils to diligently execute their work when allocating land

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
Headlines Lusaka Archbishop Alick Banda advises Councils to diligently execute their...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Archbishop of Lusaka Archdiocese Alick Banda says to avoid illegal construction of houses in indignant areas has urged the municipal councils to diligently execute their work when allocating land to the local people in order.

Bishop Banda says the demolition of over 300 structures illegally built on Kasompe Airstrip in Chingola Town, on the Copperbelt could have been avoided had the local authority taken action earlier.

The clergyman said this when he graced the Mass Celebration of 65 years of existence of Kabwata’s Good Shepard Catholic Church in Lusaka today.

“Our leaders need to work for the well-being and best interest of the local people who elected them as their leaders.

“The demolition of over 300 houses leaving the victims homeless and stranded is very saddening and frustrating,” said the Bishop.

Earlier on Saturday morning August 20,2022 around 02:00 the Chingola Municipal Council demolished over 300 structures illegally built on the Kasompe Airstrip, a land on title and belonging to Zambia Civil Aviation Authority.

Chingola Council has maintained that it did not allocate the said land to anyone adding that structures were erected without planning permission from the Local Authority thus prompting the demolition.

Previous articleVEEP urges the church to continue supporting the vulnerable

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Lusaka Archbishop Alick Banda advises Councils to diligently execute their work when allocating land

Archbishop of Lusaka Archdiocese Alick Banda says to avoid illegal construction of houses in indignant areas has urged the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Be firm in condemning homesexuality, Copperbelt Minister Matambo urges church

Headlines Chief Editor - 11
Copperbelt Province Minister, Elisha Matambo has urged the church to rise to the occasion and condemn home sexuality that he says is slowly becoming...
Read more

UPND to report Candidates planning to cause a second of Nominations to ACC

Headlines Chief Editor - 6
The United Party for National Development (UPND) has said that it will on Monday report to the Anti-Corruption Commission(ACC) the candidates that it...
Read more

HH has restored the sense of hope among citizens since coming into office – Moyo

Headlines Chief Editor - 25
Luangeni Member of Parliament Moses Moyo says President Hakainde Hichilema has restored the sense of hope among citizens since coming into office, last August. Mr...
Read more

SANAC disappointed with LAZ statement on Lusambo and Malanji eligibility

Headlines Chief Editor - 22
The Southern Africa Network Against Corruption (SANAC) has expressed displeasure over the statement issued by the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) on the rejection...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.