Archbishop of Lusaka Archdiocese Alick Banda says to avoid illegal construction of houses in indignant areas has urged the municipal councils to diligently execute their work when allocating land to the local people in order.

Bishop Banda says the demolition of over 300 structures illegally built on Kasompe Airstrip in Chingola Town, on the Copperbelt could have been avoided had the local authority taken action earlier.

The clergyman said this when he graced the Mass Celebration of 65 years of existence of Kabwata’s Good Shepard Catholic Church in Lusaka today.

“Our leaders need to work for the well-being and best interest of the local people who elected them as their leaders.

“The demolition of over 300 houses leaving the victims homeless and stranded is very saddening and frustrating,” said the Bishop.

Earlier on Saturday morning August 20,2022 around 02:00 the Chingola Municipal Council demolished over 300 structures illegally built on the Kasompe Airstrip, a land on title and belonging to Zambia Civil Aviation Authority.

Chingola Council has maintained that it did not allocate the said land to anyone adding that structures were erected without planning permission from the Local Authority thus prompting the demolition.